Numbers of Covid patients in Northamptonshire hospitals reached the highest level in 14 months this week.

NHS England data released on Thursday (April 7) showed 186 people were being treated for the virus — 98 at Kettering General Hospital and 88 at Northampton — by Monday, the most since February 2021.

Official figures today also showed four previously unreported deaths of patients being treated for the virus at the two county NHS Trusts.

Dr Amir Khan delivered a stark warning over the rise in Covid cases on GMB on Thursday morning

A total of 22 have sadly died in 13 days between March 25 and April 6 including 11 in a week at KGH.

GP Dr Amir Khan told GMB today: "It is rising in the over-55s age group and that is particularly worrying because they are likely to have underlying health conditions.

"Age itself is a risk factor for becoming seriously ill.

"We are in a much better position than before in terms of vaccinations and treatment options, but there is a real concern among experts that this is going to lead to an increase in hospital admissions.

"We've already seen lots of NHS staff off sick with Covid unable to do their work, leading the pressures across the NHS.

"That’s what happens when we prematurely abandon all Covid safety measures and let the disease rip through our communities."

The number of Covid patients in beds KGH has nearly doubled in two weeks.

Vaccine chiefs in the county have made spring booster jabs available at drop-in clinics for over-75s and at risk groups in a bid to get more people protected.

■ Click HERE for details on where you can get a Covid jab TODAY or HERE to book.

Vaccination rollout director Chris Pallot said: “We know immunity to Covid-19 wanes over time so having your vaccines is absolutely vital to maintain a higher level of protection.

"Cases are high in the county so we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves and others and that means getting our jabs as soon as possible.“

Department of Health figures showed 3,104 people reported positive coronavirus tests in the seven days to Wednesday (April 6) — down a whopping 2,077 from the previous week.