Police officers who worked for disgraced Northamptonshire chief constable Nick Adderley have spoken of their feeling of betrayal after he was sacked for gross misconduct.

Last week Adderley was dismissed after being found to have committed gross misconduct and breached the standards of professional behaviour for his dishonesty relating to his service record.

He had been found guilty of wearing fake medals he passed off as his own – including a South Atlantic Medal from the Falklands War and a General Service Medal from Northern Ireland.

2018 file picture of Nick Adderley when he appointed as the new chief constable/National World

We have chosen not to name the officers to protect their identities.

One serving senior police officer said: “It sickens me. He played up to his military history constantly. There are lots of veterans in Northamptonshire Police who are absolutely furious. They feel betrayed. He's spat in all their faces. We're all subject to strict vetting and nobody can understand how this wasn't checked. It's very basic.”

Another said: “I came to work in Northamptonshire because of Nick Adderley. He's made us a laughing stock. I feel personally hurt by what he has done, but I could have got over the medals. It's the lying before the panel and taking us all for fools that really hurts.”

A third officer said: “I think everyone is still completely gobsmacked. It's had an effect on every officer in Northamptonshire. It's affecting the job we do every day. People are shouting stuff at us about him. His name is brought up a lot by members of the public.”

Former Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley at a press conference on the investigation into the death of Harry Dunn 2019

Another said: “There are loads of former servicemen in Northants Police, some of whom were actually in the Falklands. Lots of them are here because of Adderley. We feel bitterly let down. Police officers are furious.”

One former police sergeant, who returned to work to Northamptonshire to work with Adderley, added: “I feel disappointed, let down and tainted.”

Anger has been expressed by former colleagues across the country, including other forces that employed Adderley.

One said: “I worked with Adderley at Trafford. My former colleagues and I all feel let down, which is dreadful. His embellishment of the ‘legend’ he created goes back years.”Kenny S, a former police officer who served for 30 years in the Sussex and Surrey forces, said: “I’m sad, angry, disappointed and annoyed. It’s an insult to those who served in the Falklands War.

"I wore my police medals with pride at the Cenotaph in London, and to see him wearing those upset and annoyed me. Morale in the police service is low and mistrust is low then to see such a high-ranking officer do this, it’s absolutely dreadful. It’s all about honesty and integrity.”

Danielle Stone, the newly elected Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire (PFCC) was not in post at the time of Adderley’s appointment – the process had been overseen by former incumbent Stephen Mold, who stepped down after making a misogynistic remark.

Ms Stone last week promised the county that it wouldn't happen again on her watch.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed it is carrying out a review of vetting processes following the misconduct hearing held on Friday, June 21.

A spokesman said: “The internal review will look at force vetting processes, identify any gaps and make sure that processes are robust. The review will look particularly at the circumstances around Mr Adderley’s appointment and then more broadly, at how vetting can be enhanced for all police officers and staff.

“The force has already implemented more stringent checks for senior officers – Chief Superintendent and above – where any declared military service and university qualifications will be checked. The eight serving officers at the rank of Chief Superintendent and above and their staff equivalents are already taking part in this process.

“In parallel, we have spoken to the Home Office about our wish to ensure that all local and national, developed vetting processes are joined up.

“We will make the findings public so that there can be learning from them and to give the public confidence in the process for appointing senior officers.”

A serving Northamptonshire officer said: “We hope that the PFCC Danielle Stone will have a clear-out. Adderley was allowed to get away with so much behaviour that should have been called out long ago."