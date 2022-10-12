Fundraising page set up after Northamptonshire father and son 'lose everything' in devastating flat fire

A fundraising page has been set up to help a Daventry father and son who “lost everything” after a fire ripped through their flat.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said crews were called to reports of a blaze at a second floor flat in New Street, Daventry at just after 11am on Sunday (October 9).

A fire spokesman said a crew from the station at Daventry arrived at the scene to find smoke coming out of a second floor window, with four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus starting to tackle the flames. They used two hose reel jets and a safety jet and by noon the fire had been extinguished.

The GoFundMe page has been set up to help the father and son back on their feet

"Thankfully the presence of working smoke alarms had alerted residents to the fire, and no injuries were reported," the fire spokesman said.

An investigation later in the day ruled that the fire was most likely started accidentally, according to NFRS.

Friends of the father and son have since set up a GoFundMe page to help them back on their feet after “losing everything” in the fire.

The page reads: "We are trying to raise funds to help them get clothes and furniture. Your help will be much appreciated. Thank you."

Advertisement

So far, at the time of writing (Wednesday), the page has raised £355 raised of its £5,000 goal.

Labour councillor Wendy Randall, of the Daventry ward, said: "I understand it was a father and son, and I understand it was an electrical fire.

"The flat is unlivable, so I'm hoping they have been housed somewhere temporarily. It's just very sad. I don't know if they had any insurance but a lot of people don't, especially when they rent properties, often they can't afford to so it's one of the first things to go."

Councillor Randall said the community is all “pulling together” to help out.

Advertisement

"Generally when anything like this happens people do pull together and look out for each other. They're quite community-spirited in Daventry," she said.