Fundraising appeal for Gracie and Lola's surgery to help them lead normal lives by Christmas

The Northamptonshire branch of the RSPCA has launched a fundraising appeal to help get British Bulldogs, Gracie and Lola, much-needed surgery to help them lead normal lives, before Christmas.

Three-year-old Gracie and Lola, two, were brought into the RSPCA’s care when their owner could no longer take care of them - particularly given their medical needs, which are related to how they were bred.

The pair of dogs - who are not related - and are being cared for by a fosterer but they need significant veterinary treatment due to their brachycephaly (flat-faces), which causes significant breathing difficulties and eye problems.

Kate Whitehead, dog welfare manager at Northamptonshire Branch, said: “Gracie and Lola are sweet, lovely-natured dogs who are young and have their whole lives ahead of them. But sadly, their daily quality of life is seriously compromised due to the way they’ve been bred to have such exaggerated features.

“Lola had no energy to get up, to walk or to play before she had her surgery. She struggled to breathe all the time and it left her exhausted. It was heartbreaking to see.

“She’s had brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome surgery (BOAS) to remove excess flesh from inside her throat and nose which were blocking her airway and restricting her ability to breathe.

“She now has a new lease of life and has really started to show her foster carers that she’s a playful, fun-loving girl who just didn’t have the energy to show that side of her before. Sadly, she still has a long way to go and further treatment planned.”

Lola has also been neutered and underwent double entropion surgery to remove the parts of the eyelid, which turned inwards and rubbed her eye.

Kate added: “Unfortunately Gracie is still struggling as she’s yet to have surgery to help with her eyes. It’s so sad to see her so listless and we’re looking forward to her being happier and healthier post-surgery.”

The branch - which is part of the RSPCA family but is a separately registered charity, responsible for its own fundraising - is now hoping the public will help pay for the expensive surgeries.

“These surgeries are incredibly expensive and we’re facing hefty bills to give these girls a chance at a normal life so we’d like to ask our wonderful supporters to donate, whatever they can, to help us,” Kate continued.

“Both girls have a long road ahead of them, but these surgeries give them a wonderful chance, and we hope that by Christmas they’ll be in their loving new homes with the energy to enjoy playing with their new toys and going for a Christmas morning walk.”

Gracie and Lola, who will both be looking for new homes once they have recovered from their surgeries, will need to be rehomed separately.

The RSPCA is trying to encourage people to say no to designer breeding - which leads to dogs whose welfare is severely compromised - and to back the breeding of puppies who are healthy and happy.

The charity’s Healthier breeds, Happier dogs campaign seeks to educate the public before they buy a puppy so they understand the health of the breed they’re considering.