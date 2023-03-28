Full list of where 103 bleed kits and bleed control cabinets are located in Northamptonshire

Following on from the tragic fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old in Northampton last week, this newspaper is publishing a full list of where potentially life saving bleed kits are located across Northamptonshire.

Anti-knife crime charity Off the Streets NN has been working tirelessly to eradicate knife crime in the county, save lives and educate, since it was launched in 2021 following the murder of Dylan Holliday in Wellingborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the devastating death of Fred Shand in Kingsthorpe on Wednesday March 22, the charity wants to highlight where potentially life saving kits are kept, so more people are aware of where they can turn to for help if someone, if needed.

An amnesty bin and a bleed kit were installed at the One Stop in Blackthorn earlier this year.

The bleed bags are first aid kits, but are specifically designed to treat stab wounds and the bleed control cabintes work in the same way as public access defibrillators, whereby the contents can be accessed with a code provided by 999 operators. The charity says someone who is bleeding from a stab wound could die within five minutes so knowing where bleed kits are could keep the person alive until emergency services arrive.

Below is the full list of all the bleed bags, bleed control cabinets and amnesty bins in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bleed bag locations

Gladstone Working Men’s Club, Wellingborough Road, Finedon

Premier Shop, Irthlingborough Road, Finedon

Artlenock Inn, Irthlingborough

Northampton

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grillers Kebab, Bridge Street

Premier - A&W stores, Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe

The Hill Shop, Hunsbury Hill Road, Hunsbury Hill

Co-op, Fieldmill Road, Bellinge

Costcutter, Billing Brook Road, Lumbertubs

Ambe Supermarket, St Andrew’s Street, Semilong

Boothville Stores, Booth Lane

The Quays, Crow Lane, Billing

Ecton Brook Post Office, Ecton Brook Road

McDonald’s, The Drapery

McDonald’s Sixfields

Kettering

Family Shopper, Argyll Street

Carpetwise, Station Road

Shire Horse pub, Newland Street

Next Step Podiatry, Lower Street

Gosai Store, Wellington Street

Grove Street Stores, Grove Street

Avondale Stores, Avondale Road

Broadway Convenience Store, London Road

Buffalo Chicken, Silver Street

Burger Van, The Yards

Londis, The Grange

Everlast Gym, Orion Way, Pytchley Road

Balance Health Club, Thurston Drive

Kettering Conference Centre, Thurston Drive

Thunderbowl, Rockingham Road

Roops Newsagent, Mill Road

McDonald’s, High Street

Irchester/Wollaston

Advertisement

Advertisement

Co-op, Newton Road, Wollaston

Premier store, Wollaston Road, Irchester

Corby

Tesco Express, Local Centre, Oakley Vale

Saisnbury’s Local, Priors Hall Park Local Centre, The Avenue

Co-op, Welland Vale Road

The Saxon Crown, Elizabeth Street

Phoenix Pub, Beanfield Avenue

Lincoln Store, Lincoln Way

McDonald’s, Corporation Street

Rushden

Advertisement

Advertisement

One Stop, Wellingborough Road

Park Road Stores, Rushden

Lago Lounge, Rushden Lakes

Wellingborough

The Ock n Dough, Farm Road (inside)

Josan Express Store, Elsden Road (inside)

Glamis Hall, Goldsmith Road, Queensway

Redeem Funds, Cowper Street

Ramco, Northampton Road

PJ Bargains, Northampton Road

Sams Chicken, Cambridge Street

Castello Lounge, Market Street

McDonald’s, London Road

Redwell Gym, Barnwell Road

Desborough

Advertisement

Advertisement

Broadlands Convenience Store, Broadlands

Bar 76, Station Road

Daventry

McDonald’s, Vicar Lane

Other locations

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dukes Arms, High Street, Burton Latimer

Burton Band Club, High Street, Burton Latimer

Queen’s Arms Isham Road, Orlingbury

Stags Head, High Street, Great Doddington

The Centre at Mawsley, The Green

Working Men’s Club, Hilltop Road, Little Harrowden

Premier store, Hill Street, Raunds

Spar, High Street, Raunds

Premier Store, Station Road, Earls Barton

Rothwell Convenience Store, Kettering Road, Rothwell

24 hour access bleed control cabinets

Finedon/Irthlingborough

High Street, Irthlingborough (fixed to the wall of the public toilet)

Finedon Recreation Ground (fixed to the wall of the public toilet)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northampton

Inside the bus station (closed overnight from midnight until 5am)

Frank Bruno Foundation, Standens Barn

Racecourse, on the outside wall of the changing room

Far Cotton Recreational Ground Community Centre

Blackthorn Community Hub on the One Stop Shop wall

Kingsthorpe Jets FC, Harborough Road

Abbey Centre, Overslade Close, Hunsbury

Penvale Park, Penvale Road

Thorplands Community Hub

Corby

Adrenaline Alley, Priors Haw Road

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rushden

Alley between High Street and Orchard Place car park

Hal Park on the external wall of museum

Spencer Park

Higham Ferrers

Grove Street, Higham

Carriage House, Market Street, Higham

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desborough

Desborough Library, High Street

The R Inn Hotel, Station Road

Wellingborough

Front wall of Fiddlers Elbow, Church Street

Croyland Park

St Mark's Church, Queensway

Fixed on the external wall of Hemmingwell Community Centre

Bassetts Park

Fixed to the building wall of Eastfield Park

Fixed to the toilet block at Castlefields Park

Service Six, Sassoon Close

Niamh’s Next Step, Silver Street

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kettering

Pleasure Park, Rockingham Road

Loft/Abacus, Dalkeith Place

Bus stop side of the Newlands Centre

The Windmill Club, Edmund Street

Kettering Train Station

Meadow Road Park

Mill Road Park

Salvation Army building, Rockingham Road

Other location

Thrapston Sports Club, Chancery Lane

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amnesty bin locations

Fixed on the side of the public toilet wall at Finedon Recreational Ground

Irthlingborough High Street car park

Hall Park car park, Rushden

Fixed on external wall of Olympic Way Medical Centre, Queensway, Wellingborough

Orient Way, Wellingborough

Saffron Road Park, Higham Ferrers

Spence Park, Rushden

Hemmingwell Community Centre, Wellingborough

Salvation Army Building, Rocking Road, Kettering

One Stop, Local Centre, Bridge Court, Blackthorn, Northampton

Thorplands Community Hub, Farm Field Court, Northampton

Advertisement

Advertisement

Off the Streets NN also hosts regular free bleed control training delivered by Meditech Global, which teaches attendees how to use bleed kits.