Frustration at council 'inaction' over Northamptonshire traveller site allegedly breaching planning conditions

Frustrated residents say the council is not doing enough to enforce planning rules at a contentious traveller site in Northamptonshire.

The site on the A5 Watling Street near Stowe Hill appears to have grown despite only being allowed one mobile home and one day van stationed there at any one time.

The traveller site on the A5 Watling Street near Stowe Hill. Photo: Google from October 2018

Daventry District Council says it is investigating the alleged permission consent breaches but must be sensitive to the impact of enforcement on those living there.

But people from nearby Weedon Bec and Stowe who have repeatedly complained to the council but feel like they are not listened to.

"As residents, we are pulling our hair out as we don't know what to do," said one resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

"A lot of people have contacted the council and they say enforcement is ongoing but it's as if that's subjective.

"Daventry District Council is letting all the residents down probably because it's hard work for them to enforce these rules."

Partly retrospective permission was granted in February 2016 for the land to be used for the stationing of caravans for residential purposes.

Only one gypsy and traveller pitch was allowed, along with the formation of hardstanding, resurfacing of partially overgrown access track and the conversion of an existing building into a dayroom ancillary.

But according to residents, the field is full of static caravans, mobile vans, commercial vehicles and scrap metal, while adverts have been found for vans for sale - all breaching the consent.

"We want Daventry District Council to do something about it properly and represent residents," the neighbour said.

"We don't want them to use the ethnic or race cards as that doesn't hold water for us as it should be the same for everyone."

Another issue is the access to the site, with concerns about the danger to drivers on the A5 leading to a clause in the consent forcing the owners to improve it.

A fresh planning application has been submitted to address this but only within 12 months of its approval, which residents are not satisfied with.

"It shouldn't be commonplace that the council is almost promoting retrospective planning application, it shouldn't be the norm, especially for something as contentious as this," the resident said.

A council spokesperson said residents' concerns are appreciated but a number of factors must be considered, including the health, housing needs and welfare of those who would be affected by enforcement action.

"Planning investigators and other officials regularly visit the site, which is home to one large family unit," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work with the family and all the other relevant parties in an effort to resolve issues.

“We would also like to assure local residents that, while we cannot provide regular updates on the investigation to individual complainants, any concerns or observations reported to the council will be included in our ongoing investigation or referred to other agencies where appropriate.

"Please direct any concerns or observations to planningenforcement@daventrydc.gov.uk.”