Four-mile tailbacks on M1 southbound after 'multi-vehicle' collision closes carriageway near Northampton

Drivers faced queues of up to four miles on the M1 southbound near Northampton on Tuesday mornig

Drivers are being warned to avoid the M1 southbound heading towards Northampton after a crash closed the carriageway during rush hour on Tuesday morning (October 25).

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 16 following a multi-vehicle collision.

A statement from National Highways at 8.15am said there were delays of up to 30 minutes and approximately four miles of miles of congestion heading towards the scene.

A spokesman added it could take until around 10.30am to clear congestion.