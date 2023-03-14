News you can trust since 1869
Former Northamptonshire Police sergeant’s conduct was ‘inappropriate and harassing’ towards female colleagues, hearing found

The former copper would have been sacked if he had not already resigned

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT

A misconduct hearing held by Northamptonshire Police found that a former sergeant’s conduct was “inappropriate and harassing” towards female colleagues.

Former Police Sergeant Richard Hall was accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour between December 2019 and January 2022.

The force held a misconduct hearing on March 10, 2023 relating to his treatment of junior female colleagues, in the workplace and at work related social events.

Northamptonshire Police conducted the misconduct hearing.
The hearing heard that Mr Hall “failed to treat junior officers with respect and courtesy” or “maintain a professional boundary” and was “inappropriately personal”.

It was also said that Mr Hall’s conduct directed towards female colleagues was “harassing” and “specifically based on their sex”.

The hearing found the allegations proven and stated and said they would likely “undermine public confidence in the police”. It also found that in all the circumstances the proven conduct was “unwanted, transgressed professional boundaries and as such created a hostile, intimidating and degrading work environment for the female officers concerned”.

Mr Hall did not attend the misconduct hearing. However, he admitted in his response that his conduct as alleged amounted to gross misconduct and as such breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour namely, authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

Mr Hall extended his apologies to the officers who were the subject of his conduct.

The panel concluded that had the officer not already resigned he would have been dismissed without notice.

