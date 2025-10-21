Former Northamptonshire chief constable Nick Adderley charged with fraud and misconduct in public office

Northamptonshire’s former chief constable Nick Adderley has been charged with fraud and misconduct in public office.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown Prosecution Service has announced that Nick Adderley, 59, has been charged with fraud and misconduct in public office following allegations that he made false claims about his military service and educational achievements when applying to work for the police.

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime division, said: “We have decided to prosecute former Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley with offences of fraud and misconduct in public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This follows an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into claims made by Mr Adderley in reference to his military service and educational attainments.

Nick Adderley former Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police/National World

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Independent Office for Police Conduct as they carried out their investigation.”

Mr Adderley will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on November 10, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is charged with fraud, contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act (2006), and misconduct in public office, contrary to common law.

The charges follow the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) hearing after a hearing that saw him dismissed.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: “Mr Adderley faces one count of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and one count of fraud, contrary to section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

“The charges follow our independent investigations into allegations Mr Adderley falsely claimed, over a period from 2018-2024, to have been a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, had served in the Falklands War, and was entitled to wear associated service medals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also alleged the 59-year-old made false claims relating to a naval career on his CV and application form submitted in support of his bid to become the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police in June 2018.”