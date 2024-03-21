Former NHS midwife starts new parents classes at Cedar Grove Clinic in Daventry this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former NHS midwife from Daventry starts new classes at Cedar Grove Clinic this weekend aimed at improving the mental health of mothers.

Leanne Cosser, owner of Serenity Mums, plans to provide women with a variety of birth education services, such as birth debriefing, women's pregnancy circles, birth preparation programmes, and new parent circles.

The wife and mother of two has more than ten years of experience working in various maternity care settings, such as community settings, antenatal and postnatal wards, delivery wards, and birthing facilities.

Leanne Cosser, owner of Serenity Mums, pictured at Cedar Grove Clinic, in Daventry.

Leanne Cosser, 39, said: “I really want women to be more deeply connected with their pregnancy, more mindful, and in touch with their feelings as the pregnancy develops. Just a deeper preparation for motherhood, really.

“It’s about women supporting women. It’s about giving a helping hand.”

Leanne began her work as a midwife in 2003.

She said: “I knew a couple of midwives growing up, and I was always fascinated with the idea of bringing new life into the world. That’s just the path I wanted to go on.”

As her training continued and her skills improved, her dedication to better mothers' mental health through increased companionship and support for pregnancy and labour grew stronger.

“We all know the pressure that the NHS is under, but it was more than that for me, really,” said Leanne.

She launched her own company in January 2024 to support the mental wellness of mothers.

Leanne said: “It’s been on my mind over the last couple of years. I was thinking about potentially returning to work now that my children are getting a little bit older.

“You know, you just get that little bit of space to start thinking about yourself again, and I did always love midwifery, but I knew that I didn’t want to return to the NHS and the frontline.”

Leanne relocated to Daventry a couple of years ago. At first, Serenity Mums was an entirely online company.

“We’re fairly new to the community. It was just a pure chance that I attended the clinic myself and then learned about it and thought it would be a great place to base myself and an amazing opportunity,” said Leanne.

Leanne is running sessions over the next four weeks at Cedar Grove Clinic, starting this Saturday, March 23.

Initially, the classes are going to take place every Saturday from 10am to 12pm.

Every week, Leanne is going to discuss a new theme related to birth and labour preparation.

“We tend to forget that this is a massive and once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s okay to feel off balance.

“It’s going to be a very inclusive service. We’re hopefully going to build a community of women supporting each other. I'm really hoping to have an atmosphere that feels safe,” said Leanne.

Attendees are invited to bring other people to the sessions to make themselves more comfortable.

Leanne said: “I just want to offer more holistic care to women further than just explaining the mechanics of labour, pain relief options, or when to go to the hospital.

“For me, holistic care is more about women and their partners being more in tune with the changes that are happening in their bodies and more in tune with their feelings and emotions.”

Leanne is providing one complimentary spot for anyone who is unable to pay for each preparatory workshop she teaches. Along with subsidising places for those in need, she also provides three complimentary spots for each new parent circle she leads.

Leanne hopes to use the space for a pregnant women's circle in the future.

“The classes will be fun and interactive. There will be opportunities to share with people if wanted and ask as many questions as wanted,” said Leanne.