Former deputy named as new head of Northamptonshire’s biggest grant giving charity

A former deputy chief executive of Northamptonshire’s biggest grant giving charity has been named as the new CEO.

Rachel McGrath first joined the foundation 18 years ago as grants director, before becoming deputy and now the boss of the organisation.

She says she is looking forward to the challenge, pledging a continued commitment to addressing financial hardship, poverty, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Rachel said: “I am absolutely delighted to take on this new role and, alongside our amazing team, I will continue to champion philanthropy and the incredible voluntary groups and charities in Northamptonshire.

“Community foundations are utterly unique – connecting those who want to give with local communities and residents most in need.

“This means we can address community needs now whilst also preparing to support generations to come for community needs we cannot yet foresee with sustainable future funding.

“I have a real passion for harnessing the power of generosity which can and does build better places and lives.”

Rachel’s appointment follows the departure of former CEO Victoria Miles, who left the Foundation after 15 years in post to become the new Chief Executive of The Parks Trust in Milton Keynes.

On behalf of the foundation's trustees, chair Rachel Mallows has welcomed the new appointment.

She said: “I am confident that with Rachel at the helm, the foundation is in exceptionally safe hands and we will continue to both raise money and award grants.

“We are committed to meeting today’s needs as well as those of the future and with Rachel as our CEO, along with our incredible team of staff and trustees, we are dedicated to supporting communities in what is an incredibly tough time for so many.

“We are thrilled that Rachel has agreed to lead us through our next phase.”

Rachel has worked in a charitable sector setting for more than 20 years including previously working for the University of Leicester teaching a Foundation Degree in Managing Voluntary and Community Organisations.