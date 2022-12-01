The number of children relying on food banks in West Northamptonshire has quadrupled in five years, according to new figures.

Charity Trussell Trust - which runs food banks across the country - has released figures showing the increase in demand at the two West Northamptonshire branches - Weston Favell and Towcester.

From April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, as the cost of living crisis took hold, the number of parcels handed out to children was 3,558, with an average of 137 a week. Compared to the same time period in 2017 when 878 parcels were handed out to children in the then four Trussell Trust food banks.

Trussell Trust food banks can be found all over the country including in Weston Favell and Towcester.

The shocking increase in demand equals a 305 percent rise over five years. The demand has quadrupled.

In the whole East Midlands region, there were 9,196 parcels distributed in the 2022 time period, of which those handed out in West Northamptonshire made up more than half.

Emma Revie the charity’s chief executive said: “People are coming to food banks telling us they are unable to turn the heating on and are skipping meals so they can feed their children.

“Food banks in our network are set to face their hardest winter yet as the cost of living emergency is driving a tsunami of need. This is not right.

“Food banks are not inevitable, and as a charity we campaign and push for the changes needed to ensure a future where they are not needed.

“But right now, we need the help of the UK public so that we can make sure that every child, every family, every person experiencing hunger is supported.”