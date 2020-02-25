Firefighters rush to rescue security guard stuck in mud on Wellingborough building site

Specialist crews battle to free man after two hours trapped at Glenvale Park development

Firefighters from four crews in Northamptonshire rescued a security guard who got stuck in mud for two hours at a Wellingborough building site.

Swift Response teams rushed to the Glenvale Park community development just after 8pm on Sunday (February 23) and found the builder stuck up to his waist.

The crews from from Wellingborough and Mereway finally freed the man after an hour using specialist equipment.

Firefighters employed an inflatable rescue path, to avoid sinking into the rain-soaked ground, and mud lances – which blow jets of air into the mud to loosen the soil's grip – around the man, who had already been trapped for 60 minutes by the time crews arrived.

The security was taken to hospital but released after a check-up and was back at work on Monday night.

Firefighters work to free the trapped builder

Two more crews from Burton Latimer and Earls Barton also attended.

Work started last year on phase one of the Glenvale Park development of 3,000 houses, business park and neighbourhood centre being built on a 40-acre site off Niort Way.