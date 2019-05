Crews have been at the Sywell business park within the areodrome since 999 calls were made at around 12.50pm yesterday (Tuesday). Half-a-dozen helicopters had to be pulled out of the way as a raging inferno spread through the white goods depot in the Northants village. At its height 70 firefighters from across the county were tackling the blaze at the Yusen Logistics factory. For the full story, pictures and video of yesterday's raging inferno click here

