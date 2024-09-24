Find out which areas of Northamptonshire have the most residents still entitled to winter fuel payments after means testing

By Nadia Lincoln, local democracy reporter
Published 24th Sep 2024, 14:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
More than 12,000 people across Northamptonshire will still be entitled to Winter Fuel Payments after Labour’s decision to make the benefit means-tested.

The benefit was previously available for all pensioners to claim to help with high energy costs during the colder months.

The new Government won a vote to remove the payments at the beginning of September, as the new rules took effect last week. Millions of pensioners will now lose the benefit, however, the poorest will still be able to collect the payments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Government, pensioners will get a letter in October or November telling them how much payment they will get, if they are eligible. The benefit is worth £200 or £300 depending on age and will be paid in November or December.

12,000 residents across Northamptonshire will still be entitled to winter fuel payments after means testing12,000 residents across Northamptonshire will still be entitled to winter fuel payments after means testing
12,000 residents across Northamptonshire will still be entitled to winter fuel payments after means testing

These include people who get Pension Credit. The government believes there are around 880,000 people across the UK who may be eligible but are not claiming it.

The latest data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show more than 12,500 people in Northamptonshire were claiming Pension Credits in February 2024.

Both West and North Northants had similar figures, with 6,388 claiming in the west and 6,142 in the north of the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The data also breaks Northamptonshire down into 91 areas known as middle-layer super output areas (MSOAs). These usually have populations of between 5,000 and 15,000 people.

Of these, Kettering Town & West had the most Pension Credit claimants with 341, storming ahead of Central Wellingborough in second with 245.

You can see how many people are still eligible for Winter Fuel Payments and where your area ranks below.

The number of people claiming Pension Credit across Northamptonshire by Middle-layer Super Output area (MSOA) in February 2024 according to DWP figures:

  1. Kettering Town & West: 341
  2. Central Wellingborough: 245
  3. Burton Latimer, Broughton & Mawsley: 236
  4. Rushden East: 228
  5. Corby Kingswood: 219
  6. King’s Heath & Spencer: 211
  7. Rushden West & North: 205
  8. Kettering Avondale Grange: 204
  9. Irthlingborough: 203
  10. Billing & Riverside: 202
  11. Corby Lodge Park: 198
  12. Victoria & Isebrook: 197
  13. Daventry Central: 197
  14. (Northampton) Town Centre & Semilong: 195
  15. Irchester, Wollaston & Bozeat: 179
  16. Queensway: 177
  17. Cliftonville & Rushmere: 176
  18. Upton & West Hunsbury: 173
  19. Westone: 169
  20. Raunds: 168
  21. Higham Ferrers: 167
  22. Blisworth, Roade & Yardley Gobion: 167
  23. Croyland: 166
  24. Thrapston & Brigstock: 165
  25. Corby North: 164
  26. Lodge Farm: 164
  27. Kettering South: 161
  28. Rixon: 160
  29. St David’s: 158
  30. Desborough: 156
  31. Blackthorn & Lings: 154
  32. Corby Village & Weldon: 152
  33. Sunnyside: 152
  34. Earls Barton & Great Doddington: 149
  35. Kingsley Park & Racecourse: 149
  36. Oundle, Warmington & Titchmarsh: 147
  37. Walgrave & Moulton: 147
  38. Boothville & Spinney Hill: 147
  39. Stornton & Sixfields: 147
  40. Kettering Central East: 146
  41. Rowlett, Gretton & Cottingham: 142
  42. Little Billing: 142
  43. Eastfield: 138
  44. Rothwell: 137
  45. St Michael’s Road: 137
  46. Overstone Lodge & Rectory Farm: 136
  47. Briar Hill & Hunsbury Hill: 136
  48. Finedon, Isham & Harrowden: 135
  49. Long Buckby West & Weedon: 134:
  50. Thorplands & Round Spinney: 134
  51. Towcester East & Paulerspury: 134
  52. Phippsville: 132
  53. Brickhill: 130
  54. Delapre: 129
  55. Daventry South & Southbrook: 121
  56. Corby Town: 119
  57. Ringstead, Woodford & Stanwick: 114
  58. Middleton Cheney & Chipping Warden: 113
  59. Kingsthorpe: 112
  60. Abington: 109
  61. Harpole, Kislingbury & Bugbrooke: 109
  62. Rushden South: 107
  63. Cogenhoe, Hackleton & Denton: 107
  64. Towcester West & Blakesley: 107
  65. Deanshanger, Potterspury & Old Stratford: 105
  66. Brackley South: 105
  67. Kettering Brambleside: 103
  68. Snatchill: 97
  69. Brackley North: 97
  70. Braunston & Crick: 96
  71. Cotton End, Brackmills & Hardingstone: 96
  72. Great Oakley and Danesholme: 93
  73. Brixworth & Spratton: 90
  74. Woodford Halse, Byfield & Staverton: 90
  75. Kings Sutton, Greatworth & Evenley: 90
  76. Moulton: 89
  77. Boughton: 88
  78. Geddington, Rushton & Stoke Albany:87
  79. Kettering East: 87
  80. Redwell: 86
  81. Daventry North: 85
  82. New Duston East: 84
  83. King’s Cliffe, Woodnewton & Easton: 79
  84. Long Buckby East & Ravensthorpe: 77
  85. Barton Seagrave: 69
  86. Clipston, Naseby & Yelvertoft: 68
  87. East Hunsbury: 68
  88. Silverstone, Syresham & Helmdon: 65
  89. Wootton & Collingtree: 63
  90. New Duston West: 52
  91. Abington Vale: 34
Related topics:NorthamptonshireGovernmentLabourDepartment for Work and Pensions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.