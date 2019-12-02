Festive cheer spreads through Northamptonshire village as kind-hearted grandson lights up Nan's house for Christmas to raise money for charity

Every year Ashley Matthews decorates his Nan's house in Springfield Road, Walgrave with hundreds of Christmas lights to support charities close to the hearts of Peggy, 78, and her neighbours.

Ashley, 26, started putting the decorations up on October 1 and only finished a couple of weeks ago as part of an annual tradition which started in 2009.

Six years ago Ashley turned it into a fundraiser with this year's donations being split between the British Heart Foundation, Talbot Butler ward at Northampton General Hospital and Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

So far more than £300 has been raised following a big switch-on at Peggy's house last night which included Christmas music, a snow machine and refreshments.

Around 250 people attended with further switch-on events planned for this evening (Monday) and Wednesday.

Ashley said: "It was really good. Thank you all for coming."

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds other Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds other Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds other Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds other Buy a Photo

View more