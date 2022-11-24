Heartbroken fans of a Daventry dog are calling for tribute re-runs of an old John Lewis Christmas advert which made him a star.

Biff found fame as Buster, a boxer dog bouncing on a kids’ trampoline on Christmas morning in what many rate the best festive ad ever. But the 12-year-old’s ‘humans’ announced on social media this week their much-loved family pet had died, saying: “fly high our beautiful boy”.

It prompted one tweet to John Lewis: “The best advert you ever made nothing will ever beat it, please run the advert again as tribute to this beautiful boy "

The famous ad saw the boisterous pooch surprise his owner by bouncing around on a little girl's new trampoline on Christmas morning with the song One Day I’ll Fly Away playing in the background. Radio Times readers picked it as the best John Lewis advert in a poll earlier this month, taking 24 percent of the overall vote.

Biff helped turn on the Christmas lights in Daventry town centre and raise thousands for animal charity after his telly appearances.

After news of his death, John Lewis tweeted: “We're sad it was your time to fly away Biff - but we'll never forget your bounce!”

Biff's owner, Jan Patten, told The Sun: "Biff was a very much-loved family member, and everyone that met him loved him too.

Telly star Biff helped Daventry Mayor Mike Arnold with the Christmas Lights switch on in 2019

“Biffy and I had a really special bond, and no matter what I asked of him, whether it would be new tricks, displays, meet and greets, or photos with children, adults, and animals, he would happily oblige, with the patience of a saint.

“At home, he was pure joy, making us smile every day. I don't know if you are aware but boxers are known as the clowns of the canines, and even though Biff would be professional at the right time, he never ever lost the ability to make us laugh. We shall miss him so much.”