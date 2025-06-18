Family pays loving tribute to 'kind and gentle' mum who died after being hit by Range Rover in Northamptonshire village

The family of a woman who died after her mobility scooter was hit by a Range Rover Evoque in a quiet village near Northampton have paid loving tribute to her.

Debbie Martin, aged 61, died on Saturday, May 31, after a collision between her mobility scooter and the driver of a grey Range Rover Evoque on Flore Hill, between Flore and Weedon.

Her three children have released a photograph and moving tribute via Northamptonshire Police.

The family said: “Debbie was a daughter, a sister, an aunty, but most of all she was a mothering soul, not just to her own children, but to anyone who needed help or a bit of support.

“Mum had a heart of gold, she was so kind and gentle and would take anyone in who needed help. She would give you the shirt off her back.

“Originally from Birmingham, Debbie lived in Daventry for many years before moving to Flore, where she would often be seen out and about, everyone in the village knew her.

“She loved the outdoors, getting out into the sunshine, and was very connected with nature. One of her favourite things to do was getting out on her scooter and we loved going out together, she would know so much about all the plants, flowers and wildlife that we saw.

“Mum loved looking after her plants, she was very proud of her garden. Taking little trips down to Weedon Depot was one of her favourite things, she had a very good friend there who was very important to her and she loved going to visit and watch the birds with him.

“She loved the Depot because she could see swans there, and we went together just a few weeks ago so she could feed the ducks and show me the cygnets, which she was thrilled about.

“She would also be so excited to see red kites, and whenever I see one I think of her.

“Mum worked as a hairdresser before becoming a mother, and would say her children were her greatest achievement. An incredibly close-knit family, it was always us against the world.

“She did everything for us and loved nothing more than seeing us all together. She was our biggest cheerleader and supporter, having our backs no matter what. She was our whole world.

“Mum loved her music, from Abba to Placebo and Enya, and she’d just laugh at us telling her to turn her headphones down. She would say music speaks to your soul, the louder the better.

“She always did a lot to help the homeless, and wherever we went if she saw someone in need she’d be straight there, getting them a hot drink and asking what they needed.

“We’re all so proud of her kindness and compassion, her selflessness. Her ability to sit and just listen was incredible, she always wanted to understand your perspective.

“Everyone we know has wonderful stories and memories to share about mum, that’s just how she was. She never took life too seriously, found the fun in everything she could, always looked for the positives, even when dealing with significant health issues she just powered through.

“She would always say, whatever happens we will manage, we will survive, and we are holding onto that spirit so tightly.

“Talking about her with our family and friends, we realised we thought of her as invincible, that she could never leave us, and it still doesn’t feel real that she’s gone.

“It’s so important to hold onto all our positive memories of our mum. That’s what she would want, not for anyone to be upset but to remember all the love and kindness she brought to the world.

“Life is going to be so tough without her. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Following the incident, Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a 22-year-old woman from Daventry had been arrested in connection with the incident and later released on unconditional bail pending further enquiries.