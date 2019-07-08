Families settling in at new rural affordable homes scheme in Daventry district

A new housing scheme in Walgrave is providing affordable homes to families with a connection to the area.

The ten-home scheme at Gamekeepers Way and Pheasant Drive has been developed by Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association (NRHA) with support from Daventry District Council, which provided a £107,000 grant.

The funding from the council supported the construction of four homes for affordable rent and two shared-ownership properties to help meet housing need in the area.

Four homes were also built for the private sector, with surpluses from the sale of those properties subsidising the affordable houses.

The development has been built for people with a connection to Walgrave or the surrounding villages, either through home or work. It follows on from a similar scheme next door at Poachers Close, where 11 properties were built.

They are both examples of 'rural exception' schemes -- small-scale housing developments that would not normally be permitted, but which are allowed specifically to meet local housing needs.

The completion of the new development was celebrated recently when pupils from Walgrave Primary School treated residents and representatives from key partners to a colourful display of maypole dancing.

Attending were representatives from the rural housing association and district council as well developer Whiterock Homes, housing association Orbit and Walgrave Parish Council.

The district council's housing portfolio holder Councillor Richard Auger said: "We were very pleased to support this scheme, which has provided much-needed affordable housing in Walgrave.

"There are many villages in our district where younger people feel they are being priced out of the community they grew up in.

"Likewise, older people may want to downsize to a smaller, more manageable house or bungalow without having to leave their village.

"That is why the provision of affordable housing is one of our main priorities and we are working proactively with a range of organisations right across the district in order to meet the housing needs of our residents."