Families invited to day of muddy good fun to help poorly Newnham boy

Daventry families are invited to a day of muddy good fun to support a little boy with severe and life-limiting disabilities.

People can now sign up for Muddy Furlong to raise money for Harry Charlesworth, four, who lives in Newnham.

There are three courses of 3k, 5k and 8k distances or participants can choose to do multiple laps.

It takes place at Long Furlong Farm, Catesby, on July 13.

Harry’s mother, Hayley, said: “It’s a brilliant way to have some fun with family and friends, set yourself a challenge and raise money for our Harry too.”

Entry is £27.24 for adults, £13.92 for children and a family ticket (two adults and two children) is £69.98.

Hayley added: “With the generosity of Ali and Carmel at Muddy Furlong, every single penny of your entry fee will go directly to funding the care and specialist equipment Harry needs. It’s a great opportunity to get sponsored to take part too and there will be a fab prize for the person who raises the most for Harry.”

Entry includes a finisher’s medal, professional action photos, car parking, free spectator entry and camping. Places are limited. Select the Helping Harry Trust 11.45am wave when booking tickets.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/muddy-furlong-summer-event-tickets-55989882245

All money raised will go towards Harry’s on-going care, treatment and equipment needs.

To find out more about Harry visit www.thehelpingharrytrust.com