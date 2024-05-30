1 . Fiona Beal

Northampton primary school teacher Beal, 50, admitted murdering her partner Nick Billingham and buried his remains in the garden of their home in Moore Street, Kingsley, in 2021. Sentencing her to serve a minimum of 20 years at the Old Bailey, Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, described Beal’s “significant degree of planning and pre-meditation”.He added: “Not only did you kill Nick Billingham,” he said. “You intended to do so. And having moved and buried his body in the garden, you lied to his mother, his numerous friends and family, as well as your own family, about what you had done.”Prosecutors told the court that Beal lured her victim to bed on the promise of sex but ad stabbed him in the neck. It was almost certain that he had been cable-tied to the bed at the time of the fatal attack, the court heard. Copy this link to read the full story: https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/people/northampton-primary-school-teacher-fiona-beal-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-for-murdering-partner-nick-billingham-and-burying-him-in-the-back-garden-4648001 Photo: Northamptonshire Police