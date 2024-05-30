1 . Aaron David Smith

The 29-year-old was drunk and high on cocaine when a car he was driving crashed at a Rushden roundabout, killing two of his friends.Smith, of Grove Street, Higham Ferrers, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to eight years, eight months after Northampton Crown Court heard how he had taken cocaine and cannabis and was twice the drink-drive limit when he got behind the wheel in June 2022.Brian Sibanda, 21, and 41-year-old Carrie McLellan were in the back of the car but did not have their seatbelts on. They were both killed during the smash in John Clark Way.Smith was disqualified from driving for ten years and four months. Copy this link to read the full story: https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/people/drunk-driver-aaron-smith-who-was-high-on-cocaine-flew-his-car-through-the-air-killing-two-pals-in-rushden-4617923 Photo: Northamptonshire Police