Fabulous Auction of Promises will help rehabilitation gym in Daventry

An Auction of Promises will help raise funds for a rehabilitation gym in Daventry.

It takes place at St Augustine’s Church Hall, London Road, tomorrow (October 18) in aid of the Reach for Health Rehabilitation Centre.

The gym supports members with serious, life-long conditions or those recovering from major medical trauma.

Organiser Jill Curran, who is a member of the gym, said: “We have some amazing donations to our Auction of Promises.

“In addition to the auction, there is a table magician, a hot supper and selection of cold dessert.”

Tickets, at £10, are available at the Reach for Health Rehabilitation Centre, 16 High March, Daventry NN11 4HB, and Orange Blossom Florist, 52 High Street, Daventry NN11 4HU.