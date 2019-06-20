Expect the unexpected when Welton Soapbox Derby returns for 2019

Gravity and sheer courage will be the order of the day next weekend when the Welton Soapbox Derby returns to the county for the sixth time.

The free-to-spectate, non-motorised event challenges teams to design and build a traditional - or outrageous - soapbox before competing against the clock in a 600-metre downhill race.

And if previous years are anything to go by, crowds can expect to see anything from a bobsled - to a replica pub on wheels taking part.

In 2018, 40 teams took part in 100 runs down the challenging course starting from the White Horse pub in High Street. Not all of them managed to safely navigate the fearsome left-hander where a number of carts have been written off.

Despite the tricky section of the course, competitors clocked up speeds of up to 37 mph as hey sped past some 2,500 spectators in 2018.

This year's event is due to start at noon on Saturday, June 29, with the winners' podium to take place at 5pm.