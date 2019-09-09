Ex-Northamptonshire PC to face gross misconduct hearing over lies on police system twice

A former Northamptonshire Police officer will face accusations of twice making false entries on police systems about a crime he was investigating this week.

Ex-PC Matthew Horton is subject to a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing at the force's headquarters at Wootton Hall Park on Thursday and Friday (September 12 and 13).

He made a false entry on a police system in relation to a crime he was investigating and then lied when challenged by a supervisor on November 18, 2018, according to the police notice of the hearing.

Additionally, Mr Horton failed to carry out instructions given in relation to contacting a victim and made false entries on police systems about a crime he was investigating on or around October 20, 2018.

"It is alleged that the former officer breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, duties and responsibilities," the notice reads.