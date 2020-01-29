Everton fan 'Speedo Mick' passes through Northamptonshire in 1,000-mile fundraiser

An Everton fan famous for wearing only speedos at football matches is walking 1,000 miles for charity, and has passed through Northamptonshire today.

The Chronicle & Echo caught up with Mick Cullen as he was en route to Weedon Bec, dressed in nothing but blue Everton swimming trunks, a Toffees scarf, hat, and gloves.

Michael Cullen, known as 'Speedo Mick' wears swimming trunks in the stands for charity during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road stadium on December 12, 2015 in Norwich.

After waving down the self-employed lighting rigger on the A5, nothing but Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody could be heard blasting from his portable speaker as he made his way closer.

"We've got the sunshine today, which is nice but the wind just cuts through to your bones," he said. "I've got Queen with me and I'm also listening to Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head.

"I'm just so cold, knackered and tired now, it's getting difficult getting to the next spot."

The 53-year-old who is known affectionately as 'Speedo Mick' is headed towards Milton Keynes today (Wednesday) and has been walking non-stop since December 11 after setting off from John O'Groats.

Mick Cullen has been wearing nothing but blue swimming trunks to Everton matches for the past five years.

Today he made his way from Rugby down the A5 past Long Buckby, Weedon Bec and Towcester before heading to Milton Keynes.

His route is taking him 1,000 miles south to Lands' End, a journey he aims to complete in about two months.

"It's to give something back," he added. "I know this is pretty extreme but you don't have to go to this extreme. You just need to do a little bit of volunteering. It helps you and it makes you feel good about yourself, it's really rewarding.

"The reaction has been absolutely wonderful, even the shocked faces. I've had my eyes wide open, every car that goes past if they don't beep there's a big smile.

"Loads of people have been coming out and feeding me, I've been proper looked after from day one to now. It's been a fantastic journey for me."

So far, Mick has raised £160,105, which will be invested in setting up his very own charity for disadvantaged children in Liverpool, called Leave the Light On.

"The challenge is not to put my clothes on and once I've set myself a challenge it's difficult not to follow it," he added.

"I've been fundraising for five years. I've been going to the Everton games home and away in my speedos, with my goggles, hat and a bucket in my hand.

"I've walked from Buckingham Palace to Liverpool, Everton to Wembley, and Liverpool to Lyon, which was 700 miles. I've also swum the English Channel, that's where the speedos come from."

To donate to Mick's fundraising page, click here.