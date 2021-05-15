Elliot's full steam ahead collecting train tickets to Northampton from every station in Great Britain

Train travellers at Northampton station are finding a new display just the ticket!

Elliot Badger, who works in the London Northwestern Railway booking office at the Castle, has collected more than 2,000 passenger train tickets to Northampton from all over Great Britain.

Now he's waiting for the missing 500-or-so to complete the full set from all 2,563 stations on the national rail network from Penzance in the south to Thurso in the far north of Scotland.

Elliot Badger's huge collection of train tickets is now on display at Castle station.

Elliott, 31, said: “What started off as an interest to see where passengers were travelling to and from, quickly turned into a hobby.

"Once I had a mini collection of train tickets on my hands, I made it a challenge to collect every station within the UK arriving at Northampton.

“Five years on — and with the All Aboard collection now on display for travellers to see — I’m making it my mission to fill in the missing gaps and complete the whole collection.”