Eight-week-old German Shepherd puppy Hugo joins Northamptonshire Police

An adorable eight-week-old German Shepherd puppy is the latest four-legged recruit for Northamptonshire Police.

Born on Christmas Day, PD Hugo was donated to the force by NARPO (the National Association of Retired Police Officers). He is the second dog to be part of Northamptonshire Police’s Run-On Programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PD Hugo will be raised and trained by Lead Dog Instructor – Greg Bagniuk.

PD Hugo has joined Northamptonshire Police.

Greg said: “First of all, I would like to thank NARPO for their very generous donation which allowed PD Hugo to come to us. He is full of energy and I am confident that he will make a great police dog when the time comes.

“Being part of the Run-On programme means PD Hugo will receive the correct training and be exposed to all the necessary environments from a very early age, which will give him the best chance at becoming fully operational when he is older.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m really pleased with how he has taken to life so far and how much he enjoys his training.”

The first of these Run-On dogs was PD Titan who joined the force just before Christmas and has started life off very well, according to his trainer who says he is loving training and has adapted really well to living with a family.