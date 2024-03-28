Easter egg joy delivered to Northamptonshire's children in need thanks to YOUR donations to Mother Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable children will be having a cracking Easter thanks to YOU and the county’s ‘Mother Christmas’ Jeanette Walsh.

In the spring, Jeanette, known for her annual Christmas gift appeal, swaps her red suit for bunny ears and selflessly collects and delivers Easter eggs to needy families across Northants.

Thanks to more than 6,000 generously donated chocolate treats, thousands of county children will have a Easter Sunday surprise.

Jeanette Walsh collects donations from Shirefit, Simply Gym, Keepmoat and Fortus

Jeanette said: “The people of Northamptonshire never let me down. I should know by now but three weeks ago I only had 400, now we’ve smashed 6,000. It’s just amazing.”

The selfless former social worker, who grew up in care, remembers the joy of being given an Easter egg and wants to give vulnerable young people the same thrill.

Schoolchildren, work colleagues, gym members, pub regulars and bikers have joined in the egg hunt to help out.

The gran-of-two has distributed eggs donated by generous locals to social work teams across the county and to families Jeanette personally helps.

Jeanette Walsh (centre) collects Easter chocolate donations/Jeanette Walsh

A message from one mum supported by thanked Jeanette for providing Easter eggs.

She said: “Thank you so much for the Easter eggs, it’s been a much bigger help this year with losing my partner and trying to sort my money out, as well as trying to support the two younger kids. It’s not been easy. They can now have an Easter egg hunt – what their dad would do with them every year. So although it’s our first Easter without him, which will be hard on both of them, it will also bring back happy memories for them.

"I’m hoping the kids will be able to sit there and talk about their dad and be able to laugh/cry or even both. To some people they would be just some Easter eggs but for us this year it is so much bigger than that so I can not thank you enough for all your help.”