Ducklings rescued from overflow section of Daventry lake

The RSPCA and fire service were called into action to rescue 10 ducklings who had become trapped in an overflow section of a lake, where their frantic mum was unable to free them.

The incident happened on the lake in Heartlands Industrial Estate, off Newham Drive, Daventry when a worker nearby heard a commotion and saw the ducklings in the overflow section - which was 10ft below the lake - and they were unable to get out.

The ducklings were rescued from an overflow lake in Daventry

They called the RSPCA and animal collection officer Rebecca Frost was sent to the scene on Friday, May 31.

She tried to use a specialist pole with a net attached to rescue the ducklings but she was unable to safely reach them so called for the assistance of Northampton Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were able to safely get in the water and using a net were able to capture the ducklings and handed them to Rebecca.

She placed them all safely in a container under the watchful eye of the duckling’s mum and she walked to an area of the lake away from the overflow area.

The ducklings were rescued from an overflow lake in Daventry

She placed the container on the side near the water so the ducklings could escape and as soon as mum called them they flew off after her quacking away - which Rebecca managed to capture on video.

She said: “A member of the public saw the ducklings were in trouble. The mum kept jumping into to the overflow and was trying to encourage the ducklings to jump up after her to safety but obviously they couldn’t.

“During the 30-minute rescue she was calling to them and they were calling back. It was wonderful to see them being freed and then when they were released they went happily chasing after mum.

“Hopefully she will learn to keep them away from that area now and they will continue to thrive.

“We work closely with the fire service on some rescues and we’re always incredibly grateful for any help we receive from them.”

Anyone who is concerned for the welfare of an animal or who sees an animal in distress, like these ducklings, should call the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.