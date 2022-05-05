Drop-in Covid jabs clinic at Eid event on Northampton Racecourse this weekend

Health experts are warning Covid-19 is still very much around in Northamptonshire despite things feeling “back to normal”.

Official figures revealed eight deaths linked to the virus in the county in the last week or so despite a huge fall in hospital patients being treated for the virus.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be set up at a community Eid event at Northampton’s Racecourse on Saturday (May 7) with medics offering first, second and booster doses for over-16s between 11am and 5pm.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drop-in Covid jab clinic will be set up at Saturday's Eid event on Northampton's Racecourse

It is one of a number of drop-in jab clinics available around the county over the coming days, including in Northampton, Corby and Kettering.

Chris Pallot, director of the county's vaccination programme, said: “We are doing everything we can to make it easy for people to grab a jab and get protected.

“More than 1.5 million doses of vaccine have been given to the people of Northamptonshire, enabling us to move forward and on with our lives.

“Things may feel ‘back to normal’ but Covid-19 is still very much around and we know immunity wanes over time. So it is vital that people top-up when they can and stay protected.

“Every single vaccine makes a difference and helps us build a wall of defence against this disease.”

■ Click HERE for details on where you can walk in for a Covid jab TODAY or HERE for how to book.

Latest NHS England data showed 37 Covid-19 patients in Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital at 8am on Tuesday (May 3) compared to 153 just three weeks previously, on April 12.

But it has also confirmed three previously unreported deaths of Covid patients since Thursday (April 28) at NGH, plus one at KGH. Another four deaths linked to Covid have occurred in West Northamptonshire care homes on successive days between Tuesday (April 26) and Friday.

Thousands of bookable appointments and several drop-in clinics are also available for spring booster jabs for over-75s and clinically vulnerable.

Mr Pallot added: "If you are eligible for a spring booster, I strongly urge you to come forward as soon as you can.