Driver's lucky escape as HGV goes up in flames on Northamptonshire road

Washing machines and dishwashers destroyed as blaze shuts A43 for three hours

An HGV driver had a lucky escape after a load of washing machines and dishwashers went up in flames on the A43 in Northamptonshire last night (Sunday, February 16).

Firefighters deal with the blazing HGV on the A43

Police closed the road for nearly three hours while firefighters battled the spectacular blaze between Towcester and Silverstone.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: "It is believed the fire was accidental and possibly caused by fuel leaking on to the engine. No one was injured."