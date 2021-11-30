Driver, 65, suffers life-changing injuries in Northamptonshire M45 crash

Police say a 65-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries in a motorway crash on Monday night (November 29).

Investigators believe the driver of a Subaru Outback got out of his vehicle following a minor shunt heading east on the M45, but was then in collision with a Mercedes being driven on the opposite carriageway.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "It appears the grey Subaru had left the carriageway while heading towards the M1, between Dunchurch and Kilsby, and collided with a verge.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following last night's crash on the M45

"The driver got out of the vehicle and was then in collision with a black Mercedes E220 travelling on the westbound carriageway at around 7.45pm. He was taken to University Hospital Coverntry."

The M45 remained closed for around five hours for investigation work and detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone driving on the M45 who may have dashcam footage.