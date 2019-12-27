Dozens of people in Daventry are homeless, new analysis from Shelter reveals

Dozens of people in Daventry are homeless, new analysis from Shelter shows.

With homelessness growing across the nation, the housing charity is calling for radical change to tackle a crisis that “blights lives”.

The Shelter report suggests that at least 83 people in Daventry are homeless.

Of those, 40 were living in temporary accommodation arranged by the council at the end of March, the latest period for which data is available. A further 40 people were living in temporary accommodation arranged by themselves, or were in unsuitable housing and waiting for somewhere else to live, at the end of March – the most recent figures. And three people were sleeping rough, according to data for autumn last year.