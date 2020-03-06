Did they come knocking on your door? £30k Postcode Lottery cheque lands in Northamptonshire

Daventry winner has plenty to celebrate after landing bumper prize

One lucky Northamptonshire local is celebrating after the People’s Postcode Lottery knocked on their door with a whopping £30,000 cheque.

The lucky winner lives in Highfield Road, Daventry

The mystery resident from Highfield Road in Daventry scooped the weekly prize after NN11 9BF was plucked out as a winner this week.

Offering his congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “What wonderful news for our Daventry winner! I hope they have fun celebrating and more importantly, spending their money!

“It’s not just the £30,000 we’ve given to our player that we’re celebrating. We’ve also been able to continue to support local charities thanks to the generosity of our players.”

Back in 2016, three winners in Northampton got cheques of £25,000 each from the People's Postcode Lottery and last year a mystery winner from Upton landed £30,000.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

It costs £10 a month to play and winning postcodes are announced every day. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500million so far for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond with a minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales going directly to charities.

Wednesday's winning draw was promoted on behalf of British Red Cross, who help anyone, anywhere in the UK and around the world, get the support they need if crisis strikes.

Players have raised more than £3 Million for British Red Cross so far. That funding is helping people to withstand emergencies, recover and move on with their lives.