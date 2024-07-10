Animals in Need is looking after the dogs at its kennels at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, but the pressure on finding homes for them has increased.
This is due to the number of dogs coming in compared to the number being re-homed.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “The kennels are full and re-homing is so quiet.”
Among the dogs needing a home is Watt, a three-year-old deaf collie who is currently learning sign language.
Annie added: "If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.
The charity also has a wildlife unit which is always busy.
For more information about Animals In Need or any of the dogs pictured which need re-homing, visit www.animals-in-need.org.
Annie provided the following information about each dog in the gallery below