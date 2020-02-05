Desperate Daventry teenagers seeking help through Universal Credit, new figures reveal

More than 100 teenagers in Daventry have sought support through Universal Credit, according to the latest figures.

Anti-poverty charities are urging the Government to do more to help vulnerable young people “burdened” by low incomes and rising housing costs.

New data from the Department for Work and Pensions reveals that 103 young people aged between 16 and 19 claimed the benefit in November, an increase on the year before, when 97 teens received Universal Credit.

The flagship welfare system will be fully implemented by the end of 2023, the Government said, after being plagued by delays and allegations that it is plunging vulnerable people further into debt.

It means six legacy benefits - including jobseekers’ allowance and working tax credit - will be replaced with monthly Universal Credit payment.