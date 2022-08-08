Demos, have-a-go sessions and wrestling in sumo suits at Daventry Emergency Services Fun Day

Flashing blue lights and sirens will be the order of the day at an Emergency Services Fun Day on Wednesday (August 10).

The county’s 999 services get together at Danetre & Southbrook Learning Village in Daventry between 10am and 2pm with demonstrations, have-a-go sessions and battling in sumo suits.

It has been organised by West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership under the Daventry Operation Unite banner — which includes Northamptonshire Police, local councils, Cummins, DSLV and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Among the stands offering information will be Northamptonshire Police Blue Butterfly project and bike marking scheme, as well as organisations, including RE-Solve, the Emergency Service Cadets, Guiding Young Minds, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Mind, Daventry Leisure Centre, Community First Responders, local housing associations and many more.

Councillor David Smith, portfolio holder for community safety and engagement, said: “The aim of the event is to provide members of the community with an opportunity to find out more about the work of our Community Safety Partnership and chat to members of our emergency services.

“There are lots of fun, free activities for people to get involved in, so it's great for families who are looking for an affordable way to keep children entertained during the school summer holidays.