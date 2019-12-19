Decline in Daventry house prices is biggest drop in East Midlands

House prices dropped more than average in Daventry in October, latest figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 5.2 per cent annual decline.

It means Daventry has seen the biggest fall in house prices in the East Midlands, according to Land Registry figures.

The average Daventry house price in October was £264,032, a 1.5% decrease on September.

Over the month, the picture was worse than average across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.7%, and Daventry under-performed compared to the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Daventry remained level, putting the area bottom among the East Midlands’ 40 local authorities for annual growth.

Figures showed the best annual growth in the region was in Market Harborough, where properties increased on average by 8.8%, to £306,000.

Owners of flats fared worst in Daventry in October, dropping by 2.3% in price, to £126,333 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 8.1%.

Startistics for other types of property: Detached – down 1.6% monthly, down 5.1% annually; £371,535 average

Semi-detached – down 1.1% monthly; down 4.7% annually; £230,960 average

Terraced – down 1.5% monthly; down 5.4% annually; £182,030 average

The Land Registry figures showed first-time buyers in Daventry spent an average of £214,000 on their first property – £12,000 less than a year ago, but £30,000 more than in October 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £293,000 on average in October – 36.9% more than first-time buyers. Buyers still paid 36% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£194,000) in October for a property in Daventry.

Across the East Midlands as a whole, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost was £233,000.

The most expensive properties in the region were in South Northamptonshire – £315,000 on average, that’s 1.2 times as much as in Daventry.

South Northamptonshire properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Bolsover, Derbyshire (£125,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average October sale price of £1.2 million could buy 14 properties in Burnley, Lancashire (average £87,000).