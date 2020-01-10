Decision about closure of council-run Daventry care home due next week

A decision to close a county-council run Daventry care home is due to be made next week.

Northamptonshire County Council’s cabinet is being asked by officers to agree the closure of the Evelyn Wright Care Home.

They argue the care home – which currently has 22 residents- is in a state of poor repair and is no longer fit for purpose. The proposal is to shut it down, sell the building on and move its elderly residents to other nearby care homes that are run by private providers.

More than three quarters of residents and family connected with the care home have told the council during a ten-week consultation they think the closure will have a significant impact on the mental health and wellbeing of residents.

The authority says the impact can be mitigated by giving residents a choice of a new home and by giving a smooth transition to a place with the same quality of care.

The report says: “Evelyn Wright Care Home is currently rated overall as “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission following their June 2019 inspection, despite being rated “good” under the categories of effective, caring and responsive and positive feedback from residents and families. It was rated as “requires improvement” under the categories of well led and safe, resulting in the overall rating, which included some reflection on the facilities.

“ Evelyn Wright Care Home is therefore likely to need substantial capital investment of circa £800,000 in order to carry out the immediate remedial works identified, plus further additional amounts for necessary modernisation works.

“Due to the increasing support needs of people in residential care, the building layout and configuration are also no longer fit for purpose and to change this would require further significant capital investment. The current building is also close to not meeting the regulatory standards for building compliance for CQC as specified in the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014. Moving to alternative providers would resolve these issues.”

The report says the 29 bed care home costs just over £1m each year to run and by closing it the cash-poor authority could save between £600,000 and £800,000 by placing residents in other homes.

The redundancy costs are expected to be £312,000 and the council estimates it could sell the building for £600,000.

The cabinet will make a decision on Tuesday (dec 14).