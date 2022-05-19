Daventry's golden girl Carmela prepares to shine with dance group in Britain's Got Talent semi-final

Daventry golden girl Carmela Falcone is set to shine on stage once again for the Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

Carmela was one of 14 members from Born to Perform who made David Walliams push his golden buzzer and send them straight to the semi-final on the ITV talent show.

Their fun-filled routine, featuring spins, cartwheels and lots of shimmying, left everyone with a huge smiles with Declan Donnelly — one half of host duo Ant and Dec — describing it as “joyous, just joyous".

Carmela and Born to Perform’s semi-final is live on ITV on Monday, May 30, at 8pm.

Carmela, 23, told this newspaper: "I was really nervous but excited before the audition in January, the stage was really, really big.

"I enjoyed doing the dance so much, I enjoyed my performance.”

She said her favourite part was when judge Simon Cowell said he didn’t like it.

"I was surprised,” said Carmela, who attended Braunston Primary school and Parker E-ACT Academy in Daventry.

"Then he said he loved it. This made me so happy. All of the audience kept shouting ‘press the gold’. When David pressed it I was so excited and emotional, it was amazing.”

She said the dancers have learned a new routine for the semi-finals.

Born to Perform Dance School is an inclusive dance and performing arts school based at The Bee Hive in Kingsthorpe and The Deco theatre in Northampton town centre.

It specialises in Special Educational Needs and Disability. Students at the school have a mixture of additional needs such as Down Syndrome, Autism and Turner Syndrome.

Classes benefit students by improving their confidence, communication skills and overall mental and physical well-being.

Clemmie Milnes, director of Born to Perform, said: “We are so excited for the nation to see what we see, incredible talented individuals who shine so bright.

“Breaking down stereotypes and barriers has always been a huge focus for us and our students deserve this beyond belief.”