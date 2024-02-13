Daventry's award-winning clinic provided free support to 200 young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning clinic in Daventry provided free support to 200 young people.

Teen Clinic Daventry, a one-stop health hub that provides teenagers with a range of services tailored to their mental and physical wellbeing, is celebrating the milestone of supporting 200 young people since it was founded.

The clinic offers a free and confidential service for local teenagers, including access to a GP, mental health support, and advice about sexual health and contraception. Young people can see more than one healthcare professional when they attend.

Teen Clinic Daventry is located at Daventry Mind, in Brook Street.

Louise Townsend, a member of the Teen Clinic Daventry team and the Parker E-Act Academy mental health and wellbeing lead, said: “Teen Clinic provides a safe space for young people to access a number of services under one roof. Our health professionals support direct referrals if needed, cutting down waiting times.

“The clinic is so important as it gives young people monthly support options, while they may be waiting for additional support from services that have very long waiting lists.”

Dr Sarah Tudor, a general practitioner and the clinical lead for Teen Clinic Daventry, started the initiative in 2022.

The success of the clinic was recognised nationally in December 2023, when Louise Townsend won the Community Champion award at the Education Today Awards for her work with Teen Clinic Daventry.

The milestone of 200 young people using the clinic highlights the value of this service, which Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris recently described as "a remarkable centre."

At the end of the month, the team is offering a lecture at Best Practice London, the leading event for the general practice and primary care industries that promotes growth. The goal is to encourage communities to open teen clinics to provide more young people with access to much-needed care and assistance.