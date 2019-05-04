Daventry young cadets group benefit from £1,000 donation

Young cadets who are training to develop their skills for potential future careers in the emergency services have received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

The Daventry branch of the Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) received the donation from the Amazon team as part of its community support programme and plans to spend the money on Airwave Radios.

29 APRIL 2019 PARKER E-ACT ACADEMY, THE RANDOLPH BUILDING, ASHBY ROAD, DAVENTRY. NN11 0QE''Staff from Amazon visit the Northampton Emergency Cadets following a recent donation.'The associates 'fall-in' to a drill session and learn how to parade and march.'Amazon aasociates (l-r from first orange t-shirt) Corina Nuca (corinnuc), Natalja Bubani (bubann), Rachel Norris (kelrache), Alyn Surrindge (asurridg) and Lauren Steeples (conneely). Behind Rachel Norris and Alyn Surridge is Cadet George Iacovides, the eldest cadet leads the group.''PHOTOGRAPH BY RICHARD GRANGE / UNP (United National Photographers).

The Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets delivers a combined emergency services curriculum, allowing young people aged 13 to 18 in the region to develop skills across the Emergency Services, as well as important social and life skills.

The organisation has six units across Northamptonshire.

To celebrate the donation, several members of the Amazon Daventry team made a visit to the Daventry Emergency Services Cadets to watch them train and get involved in some drills.

Amazon Daventry site leader Gareth Davies said: “The Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets is a brilliant organisation that gives young people a taste of life in the emergency services, while helping to build links between these services and our community. Our team really enjoyed visiting the cadets and we wish them all well as they continue their training and development.”

Ann-Marie Lawson, from Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets, said: “It’s great to get this support from the Amazon Team in Daventry.

“The generosity of local businesses like Amazon enables us to continue to develop an exemplary cadet programme for the benefit of the young people of Northamptonshire.

“I would like to thank the Amazon team for their kind support and for taking the time to come and meet some of our cadets and leaders, their visit was greatly appreciated.”

The donation forms part of the Amazon In The Community programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.