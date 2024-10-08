Daventry women’s football team appeals for donations to raise £2,000 and fund new kits

Formerly coached by Tyrone James Wildman, the football team is back for a second season under Mark Matthews' guidance.

To pay for the expenses of this season, the Daventry Lionesses football team is currently in training and seeking sponsorship.

Mark, 33, said: “I welcome anyone to the team, regardless of your level of football or ability. It's inclusive for everyone.

“This season is actually going pretty well. Their spirits are really, really high. They're really positive. They've had a great start to the season, so they're all very excited for the rest of the season.”

The team has been working hard to raise £5,000 in donations and sponsorship for this season.

The squad still has to raise at least £2,000 to cover the cost of training facilities, referees, rental fields, and other expenses, even though they were able to get sponsorship worth £3,000 and pay for their matchday gear.

On September 25, the captain of the Daventry Lionesses team, Tilly Holdom, launched a GoFundMe page. At the time of writing, the fundraiser had reached just under £500.

In the post, Tilly said: “Our club is looking to help support women and girls who want to play football. This goes far beyond just a game. We want to encourage women and girls to grow in confidence, be healthy, and have the benefits of meeting new people and forming new friendships.”

Click here to donate.

