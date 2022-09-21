Daventry Town Football Club appeals for volunteers to help out on matchdays

Daventry Town Football Club is looking for match day volunteers to join the club.

The club is mainly looking for match day stewards, which would involve retrieving lost balls, crowd control (subject to age) and would be every Saturday from around 1pm-5pm.

The club is also looking on the hunt for a ‘kit manager’ who will work every match day, with transport to the games provided.

Steve Tubb chairman of the club said: “It is a good way to see the game and be a part of a great team.”

Training for both roles will be provided so no experience is needed. The chairman says he feels nobody should be “thrown in at the deep end.”

"This is also a great opportunity to watch live football and support a local club,” added Steve.

The club is located in Browns road, Daventry, NN14 4NS