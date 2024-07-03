Daventry Town FC team to hold fundraiser event for 22-month-old in need of intense physiotherapy treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Daventry Lionesses football team is holding a fundraising event in aid of a 22-month-old’s need for an intense course of physiotherapy.

Almost two-year-old Codi, from Daventry, has fought hard for his life since he was in his mother Samantha Brown’s womb, being delivered prematurely as a surviving twin.

He has had a total of 10 operations since birth and still has to face many challenges ahead. His family is working hard to provide him with the best possible quality of life.

The football team in Daventry is hosting their first fundraiser event to raise money for an intense course of physiotherapy at All Kids Are Perfect in America to provide Codi with the best possible growth and development support.

Samantha Brown, from Daventry, pictured with her son, Codi-Robert.

Daventry Lionesses manager Tyrone James Wildman, 38, said: “We're trying to help the community whenever we can.

“If I were in that situation, I'd like people in my hometown to help and support me and try to get the best help and care for my child.”

People can enjoy seasonal family entertainment at the fundraising event, including live music, stalls, an ice cream van, face painting and bouncy castles for the children.

The Daventry Lionesses team and the Banbury United Women’s Football Club are going to play a match during the event.

“We're trying to make it the best event we possibly can. Come along and enjoy the day. Let's show the world what Daventry town is all about. I think it is probably one of the best communities going around. I believe in the town and the people that live here,” said Tyrone.

Starting at 11am, the event is set to take place on August 11 in Browns Road, Daventry.

The team wants to help the family reach their £20,000 target by raising as much money as possible on the day. Click here to donate.

