Daventry singers raise historic cathedral roof in sunny Italy

A performance in an historic cathedral and an appearance on television were among the highlights of a Daventry choir’s tour in Italy.

Fifty singers from Daventry Choral Society and their supporters spent four days in beautiful sunshine in Tuscany, giving three concerts in Pistoia, Lucca and Florence.

Their programme included music by Handel, Bruckner and Stanford.

The choir was delighted to welcome back Giles Turner, who was its musical director from 1992 to 2001, as its guest conductor for the tour.

Kevin Herbert, the society’s chairman, said it was an experience they will never forget.

He said: “We had a great time in Italy.

“We had the privilege of singing in the cathedral in Lucca, a magnificent building which, with its amazing echo, provided both challenge and an unforgettable sound. It will stay in our memory for a long time.”

Kevin said the Italians made their visitors very welcome: “We were made welcome wherever we went.

“We had the chance to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Tuscany.”

Singers were also featured on local television.

The Tuscan TV station TVL broadcast an item about the concert in Pistoia during their news programme on April 16. It can be found on Youtube by searching for Daventry Choral Society Pistoia.