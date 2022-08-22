Daventry school children bury time capsule full of ideas of what life will be like in 100 years

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back row (standing) left to right: Cllr Malcolm Ogle, Mayor of Daventry; Gary Round, Construction Director, Orbit Homes; Colin Dean, Sales & Marketing Director, Orbit Homes; Helen Moore, Group Director of Orbit Homes Front row left to right: Louis Brooker, Project Manager, Orbit Homes; Eloise Long and Gracjan Domanski students at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV).

A time capsule has been buried by primary school children at a new housing estate in Daventry.

As part of a collaboration with Daventry Town Council and Daventry Museum, Orbit Homes organised a competition for primary school children, which asked them to draw a picture or write a newspaper report about what they think life will be like in 100 years’ time.

The winning entries were placed in the time capsule, which will not be opened until 2122.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges from Orbit Homes and Daventry Town Council based on their creativity and the imaginative ideas they had suggested.

The winning entry was from Year Five student, Eloise Long, at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV), with the runners up being Year Six student, Gracjan Domanski, from DSLV and Year Two pupil, Jesse Goodwin, from St. James Infant School. Their visions of the future included flying cars, teleportation and money growing on trees.

All three pupils had their handprints placed in cement above the time capsule’s location and a commemorative plaque was placed at the site, with instructions to open the time capsule in 100 years.

Helen Moore group director of Orbit Homes, said: “The burying of the time capsule at Micklewell Park celebrates Daventry’s past, present and future, which is so relevant as we ourselves deliver a new chapter in the town’s history through our development.

“The competition entries we received were brilliant and gave local children a unique opportunity, not only to showcase their ideas of what the future may hold, but also to make their own mark at Micklewell Park by leaving their handprints for posterity.

All the competition entries were displayed at Daventry Museum in an exhibit about Micklewell Park.

Sophie Good development and liaison officer at Daventry Museum added: “It has been lovely to have the opportunity to display the wonderful time capsule competition entries in the museum for the all the community to see, and to share information about the Micklewell Park development, a new chapter in the town’s history.“We’ve also enjoyed selecting items to include within the time capsule, with a view to what future generations will think of the year 2122.”