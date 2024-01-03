Daventry Rugby Football Club donated toys to children in the community
A rugby football club helped make Christmas Day very special for children across Northamptonshire.
Daventry Rugby Football Club (DRFC) raised nearly £800 for this year's Christmas Toy Appeal, which provides toys at Christmas to children in need.
The donations were made to Daventry and West Northamptonshire Children’s Services and the Ashby Road Community Larder for distribution.
Rebecca Dudgeon, 41, Daventry Rugby Football Club’s social secretary, said: “We wanted to give something back to the children that don't have as much.”
Tesco Express Daventry made a collection contribution, including selection boxes, to DRFC’s donation.
DRFC raised more than £750 from mid-November to mid-December.
“Last year, we raised and donated more than £400 in toys to child services. It was such a success that we decided to do it again this year,” said Rebecca.
The toys were donated to local children on Tuesday, December 12.
Rebecca said: “The club as a whole relies on the community at times, and it's great that we can give back to it.
“We’re a community-led club with facilities for all age groups and abilities, and we welcome everyone who wants to come down to show support or give rugby a try.”