Daventry Rugby Football Club donated toys to children in the community

“We wanted to give something back to the children that don't have as much”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rugby football club helped make Christmas Day very special for children across Northamptonshire.

Daventry Rugby Football Club (DRFC) raised nearly £800 for this year's Christmas Toy Appeal, which provides toys at Christmas to children in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donations were made to Daventry and West Northamptonshire Children’s Services and the Ashby Road Community Larder for distribution.

Daventry Rugby Football Club's donations were made to Daventry and West Northamptonshire Children’s Services and the Ashby Road Community Larder for distribution.

Rebecca Dudgeon, 41, Daventry Rugby Football Club’s social secretary, said: “We wanted to give something back to the children that don't have as much.”

Tesco Express Daventry made a collection contribution, including selection boxes, to DRFC’s donation.

DRFC raised more than £750 from mid-November to mid-December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Last year, we raised and donated more than £400 in toys to child services. It was such a success that we decided to do it again this year,” said Rebecca.

Daventry Rugby Football Club (DRFC) raised nearly £800 for this year's Christmas Toy Appeal, which provides toys at Christmas to children in need.

The toys were donated to local children on Tuesday, December 12.

Rebecca said: “The club as a whole relies on the community at times, and it's great that we can give back to it.