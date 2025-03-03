Daventry residents’ campaign forces playing field housing U-turn

Cllr Alan Knape discussing Eastern Way with Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Jonathan Harris.

The future regeneration of Daventry town centre will not include plans for new housing on Eastern Way playing field following a residents’ campaign.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is currently shaping the new Daventry Masterplan, which aims to reinvent the market town experience and boost economic growth and quality of life.

Public consultation last summer showed residents were widely supportive of the plan, but proposals to put housing on part of the playing field – as enabling development to help fund other redevelopment work – were met with opposition by a number of residents who regularly use the site as a recreation ground.

Having listened to these concerns, WNC has decided to remove the Eastern Way scheme from the Masterplan before it is finalised later this year.

Campaigners on Eastern Way playing fields last year

Other proposals set to move forward within the plan include:

Turning Market Square into a flexible events space, which could also be used as a market space

Creating a new destination play park and café at New Street Rec

Opening up the High Street entrance to the Arc Cinema, creating a new Mulberry Square

Making High Street a shared surface street, with more seating and planting

Enhancing Sheaf Street with better lighting, seating and public art

Exploring opportunities to modernise retail units, to meet 21st century demands.

WNC is also planning to work more closely with partners in shaping the future of Daventry, with plans to set up a new Towns Board later this year – a body that will bring together organisations and businesses from across the town to drive forward the Masterplan regeneration, economic growth and investment.

Cllr Dan Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, said: “Having listened to the feedback we’ve received from Daventry residents, Eastern Way is a cherished recreational space and residents do not want to see new housing on the site.

“While the proposal was originally made with good intentions to address housing need and enable the funding of other elements of the Masterplan, it’s clearly not the right fit for the town. We will explore other ways to help secure the investment needed to regenerate the town centre in a sustainable way that respects the needs and aspirations of the community.”

“The regeneration of Daventry must be a shared approach with the opportunity for everyone’s involvement in shaping future proposals, reflecting our vision for all partners to work more closely together on the One West Northamptonshire Journey.”

Lib Dem councillor Alan Knape said: “Back in the middle of 2024, Conservative-run West Northamptonshire Council decided it would be a great idea to build on Eastern Way Playing Field. This was part of their 'masterplan' to improve Daventry town centre.

“They tried to justify destroying one of the few green spaces in the centre of town by saying it would fund some improvements to the town centre.

“In previous years they also had ideas to build a school and a marina on the field. If they would have spoken to any local residents before they announced these ideas they would have known local people would have been against them.

“It has taken them almost a year but finally realised that the campaign against the plan was not fading away.

“Several community events were arranged both at the playing fields and at the community centre on Ashby Road. A petition was submitted to West Northamptonshire Council which exceeded 1,000 names.

“It’s fantastic that the effort of the local community joining together saved this great green space in our town.

“It is such a shame that the Conservative administration are so tone deaf that it took them almost a year to finally cancel their plans.”

Daventry MP Stuart Andrew said: “As your Member of Parliament, I have listened to your concerns about Eastern Way Playing Field.

“After gathering valuable feedback through community meetings, I am pleased to announce that West Northants Council has decided not to include this area in their regeneration plans. This reflects the power of community input.

“Along with my Conservative colleagues, I am committed to securing vital investments for Daventry. We will explore strategies that promote sustainable growth in line with community aspirations.

“Together, we can create a plan for Daventry that balances economic development and regeneration with the preservation of our local heritage. Let’s work collaboratively toward a vibrant future for our town that meets the needs of all residents.”